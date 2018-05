Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Firehouse in Old Sacramento is a great restaurant for big celebrations and lunch on the patio... But perhaps the biggest claim to fame is their wine selection, which was just recognized as a top 100 restaurant in the wine enthusiast magazine.

More info:

Mothers Day Brunch

Special Three Course Menu

9:30 am - 3:30 pm

1112 2nd St.

Sacramento

(916) 442-4772

FirehouseOldSac.com