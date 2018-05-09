Roseville Woman Still Missing after Vanishing 5 Years Ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Just like the shoppers who pulled into a Roseville Raley's on a Wednesday to get their shopping done, it was a Wednesday when Susan Jacobson did the same thing five years ago.

The only difference is family and friends are still waiting for her to return from her 7 a.m. errand run.

"We were all shocked in the neighborhood, being that close and as you know crime here in Sun City is next to nil," said Jacobson's friend Bill Hunter.

Hunter got close with Jacobson and her husband of 35 years, Chris, while sharing the same block in the Sun City community.

"Just quiet. She was kinda funny too but, yeah, she was just really nice," Hunter said.

With year after year deepening the mystery into where Susan went, remembering is hard.

"I see Chris almost every day," Hunter said. "We really don't talk about it."

"The break could come tomorrow. I mean, we certainly hope so," said DeeDee Gunther with the Roseville Police Department. "We have never forgotten about Susan. She is always in the back of our minds and any time we hear of anything that might possibly be connected to her we check it out but so far we don't have any new information."

Police wish they had much more to talk about when it comes to the case. As opposed to other disappearances in which clues trickle in over months, the last of what's known about Susan comes from the day she disappeared on May 1, 2013.

She left home around an hour after her husband's departure for the gym. The 59-year-old seems to have parked in the middle of the Raley's lot, far from store doors and the reach of surveillance cameras.

An hour later, a jogger found her empty wallet on the sidewalk on the part of the lot closest to Mathany Park and turned it into Starbucks, right at the corner of Woodcreek Oaks and Pleasant Grove boulevards.

Later in the day, her dark blue Honda Civic was found unlocked in the Raley's lot with her purse inside. Her keys were missing.

"[She] apparently had a sweatshirt and a hood on and maybe somebody mistook her for a high school kid or something like that. She was really small," Hunter said.

When she vanished Jacobson stood at just 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighed 90 pounds.

"We're terribly sorry and wish that something could have been done or someone would have come forward," said one neighbor who didn't want to be named. "She was going to be a grandmother. That's the thing that is so striking about the whole thing, why she would disappear at that time."

"There was just no more trace of her," Gunther said.

If you know anything about Jacobson's disappearance or if you've remembered something from the Raley's parking lot on May 1, 2013, Roseville police want to hear from you.