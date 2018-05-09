Sacramento will Resubmit Bid to Host 2020 Olympic Track and Field Trials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento has hosted the Olympic track and field trials in 2000 and 2004 and it was a finalist for the upcoming trials last summer.

With last week's announcement by USA Track & Field that the Southern California site originally chosen is no longer in play, Sacramento decided to step up to the plate one more time.

"So to get another swing at it, that doesn't happen a whole lot," said Sacramento Sports Commision Director Mike Sophia.

It is the largest track and field event in the country, one that happens just once every four years. The Olympic Trials are slated for the end of June 2020.

The competition for the host city reopened last week due to legal trouble with the building of a new facility in Southern California.

Sacramento and Eugene, the two finalists not chosen during the first go around, are both resubmitting bids.

"Sacramento and Eugene have both hosted it over the last five Olympic Trials," Sophia said. "So there's trust, there's confidence with the trials in both cities. They've had success in both places, so there is that comfort level that is already built in."

The next two and a half weeks for Sophia and the Sacramento Sports Commission just got a whole lot busier. From securing the facility at Sacramento State to taking a look at the hotel situations around town, they will use the 10-day period to make sure the trials are still something the city can host.

In the long run, however, they should be very profitable, according to Sophia.

"The number of athletes, the number of spectators and the number of days they stay push the economic impact into the $20 to $30 million range and generate hotel revenue into the $30 to $35 thousand range. So those are big numbers for Sacramento," Sophia said.

With the bid due on May 25 and a decision from USA Track & Field due by the end of June, even upgrades to the world-class facility at Sac State have to be ironed out.

"There are certainly some things we need to do to prepare the bid, prepare our facility and make sure Sacramento State and the City of Sacramento puts our best foot forward for the world to see," said Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr.

"We're just having the conversations with the university and they already have some of these plans in place and that's part of running a university," Sophia said. "It's just how to marry what they want to do with what makes sense for the trials."

Sacramento holds the all-time attendance record for any Olympic Trials with 187,000 attendees over the 10-day period back in 2000.