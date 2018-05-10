Dealing with Postpartum Depression

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kaiser Permanente psychologist Dr. Hillary Van Horn-Gatlin joined us in the FOX40 studio to discuss how to cope with postpartum depression and child stress.

What is postpartum depression?

Postpartum depression is a serious illness that can occur in the first few months after childbirth. It also can happen after miscarriage and stillbirth.

Postpartum depression can make you feel very sad, hopeless, and worthless. You may have trouble caring for and bonding with your baby.

Postpartum depression is not the "baby blues," which usually go away within a couple of weeks. The symptoms of postpartum depression can last for months.

How common?

Baby blues: 70 to 85 percent of all new mothers.

PPD: 25% of new mothers

What causes it?

Rapid changes in hormones

Fatigue

Demands in caring for a baby

Risk factors?

Personal or family history of depression or anxiety before pregnancy

Lack of support in caring for a new baby

Stressful life events: divorce or separation, marital stress, or job change

Signs to watch for -- Knowing what PPD looks like is the first step.

Restlessness / Irritability

Excessive crying

Exhaustion/ Difficulty sleeping

Feeling overwhelmed or guilty

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Lack of interest in enjoyable activities

How is it diagnosed?

Your doctor will do a physical exam and ask about your symptoms.

Be sure to tell your doctor about any feelings of baby blues at your first checkup after the baby is

Why don’t moms seek help for postpartum depression?

May not know they have it

Embarrassed

Trying to be Supermom

How to help yourself?

Rest / sleep while baby sleeps—at night specifically.

Beware of visitors who keep you from sleep

Turn off the phone and put a sign on the door when you are napping.

Take good care of your body - gentle exercises, eat healthy foods, water.

Take the baby out for a walk.

Ask for help with chores or errands

Join a support group for new parents

How to help a new mom?

Listen

Offer help – cooking, shopping, cleaning, other household chores, and errands.

Dr. Van Horn-Gatlin says to mothers dealing with this that, above all, they are not alone.