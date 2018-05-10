Family of Missing Swimmer Fears the Worst after Body Found Near Stanislaus River

LODI — The Ripon Police Department has located a body near the Stanislaus River, where a missing Lodi man was last seen clinging onto a branch in the strong current.

Juan Carlos Acatitlan’s family says April 22 was likely the only time he had been in the river. He went for a swim with a friend and never came out.

He was a 21-year-old husband and father originally from Mexico.

His brother, Jose Alfredo Acatitlan, says Juan Carlos only left Mexico for the United States seven months ago. He was working an agriculture job in Lodi, making money to take care of his daughter and wife back home.

Jose Alfredo Acatitlan says his brother came here for the American dream but it was taken away from him in an instant when he got into the Stanislaus River in Ripon.

The police department says Tuesday a member of the San Joaquin County Boating Search Team located a body in that area and are still working to get a positive identification.

Jose Alfredo Acatitlan was told there is a 90 percent chance the body is that of Juan Carlos. Now, their family has a vigil in their living room and are mourning his loss, assuming that he is dead.

Juan Carlos Acatitlan played basketball and was a huge Golden State Warriors fan. His family says he wanted a Stephen Curry jersey and they got that for him after his passing. On Thursday it was displayed among their living room vigil.

They are asking anyone who can to donate to a trust set up at Wells Fargo, with the account number 1671997920, under the name Jose Alfredo Acatitlan.