Fan Decks Out His Yard in Kings Decor

ELK GROVE -- One fan of the Sacramento Kings was looking for ideas for his new backyard and "paint it purple" came to mind.

"Loved the Kings since they came in '85," said Dave Lack. "I've been a season ticket holder since then and I thought well, what better than to make a Kings backyard."

Lack, a retired firefighter, is no ordinary Kings fan. His wife and four daughters all have the passion for purple, especially 4-year-old Zoey.

He crafted about a third of the space in his existing backyard into his own "field of dreams."

There is certainly plenty to do in Lack's custom backyard, all the way down to the very seats he held as a season ticket holder at Arco Arena.

You can shoot hoops on a lazy summer afternoon. How about a game of shuffleboard complete with the names and numbers of current and former Kings players?

If golf is your game he's added a putting green with Sacramento's two other teams, the River Cats and Republic FC.

"Yeah, I'm actually amazed at how it all turned out," Lack said. "When you're making it yourself and it's just the hours you've put in and you're thinking, 'How is this ever going to work?'"

"I think it's a backyard where parents and kids can play together," said Lack's wife, Kara.

Lack also has quite a following on social media. His posts on Twitter about his new backyard have already caught the attention of current and former Kings players.