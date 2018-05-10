Man Arrested after Woman Found Dead in Burned Mobile Home

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A man has been arrested in connection to an April 1 homicide and arson.

Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Costa Mesa Circle in North Highlands and found the body of 28-year-old Aryanna Lynn Doyle inside.

Investigators deemed the cause of the fire to be arson and Doyle’s death as a homicide.

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives later identified 37-year-old William H. Thomas as the person they believe was responsible. Thompson was already in jail on an unrelated charge.