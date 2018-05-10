Man in Critical Condition after Assault at Stockton Bus Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A man is in critical condition after he was attacked Wednesday at a bus stop in Stockton.

Investigators say the 60-year-old man was waiting at the stop on Pacific Avenue near Walnut Street when someone hit him on the head from behind. It was an unprovoked and unwarranted attack by witnesses' accounts.

“We weren’t sure what was going on but it is a busy intersection and people do drive crazy around Stockton too," said neighbor Gregory Gill.

Like many, Gill saw the police cars and yellow tape surround the bus stop.

Police say during the assault the man’s head hit the concrete.

“Yeah, that’s horrible. That’s horrible. I just hope we find what’s going on and all pray for him and hope that he does well," Gill said.

Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department says they are working to find out why the attack happened.

"Looking for potential witnesses and video surveillance so that we can try to piece together the events that led up to this incident," Silva said.

While news of the assault is unnerving, Gill hopes that neighbors could have a little more empathy for one another. "And understand that we’re all human beings and that we need to watch out for each other."

Police only released a vague description of the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 22 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about this attack please contact the Stockton Police Department.