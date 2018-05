Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Citrus Town Center will be featuring Despicable Me 3 as the movie for the May Outdoor Movie Night Series this coming Saturday! Enjoy the film on a large inflatable screen while snacking on free popcorn under the stars.

More info:

Outdoor Movie Series- Despicable Me 3

Saturday

7pm

Citrus Town Center

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com