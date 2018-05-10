Police Seek Pair of Armed Robbers in Vacaville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Police in Vacaville are looking for two armed robbers who hit a Little Caesars on Sunday night.

"One of the suspects came in approximately 15 to 20 minutes prior to the robbery, we believe was casing the store, actually bought a pizza and then re-entered with the second suspect and that's when the robbery occurred," police Lt. Mark Donaldson said.

In the surveillance video, one of the suspects is seen armed with a black handgun.

They left with some money. No one was hurt.

Soon after, investigators learned the suspects got around.

"There were two other robberies involving the same two suspects," Donaldson said.

Before robbing Little Caesars on Markham Lane in Vacaville, police say they hit a Chevron Gas Station in Dixon just after midnight.

Investigators believe the same pair is behind robbing Little Caesars in San Leandro last Friday night.

So far, cops have noticed a common thread in all these robberies.

"They are occurring in those evening hours when there are not as many customers," Donaldson said. "Often times they're close to closing."

Vacaville police have dedicated extra patrols on the streets, especially near closing time.