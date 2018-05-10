Support to Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharing Parents is a community of parents who have experienced the loss of a baby from the time of conception through early infancy. Sharing Parents provides a safe place for grieving parents to share their feelings and experiences with a compassionate community. We give and receive support by sharing our common experiences, learning about the natural grief process, identifying our emotions, and working through our loss. For over 30 years, Sharing Parents has helped parents move towards healing.

More info:

Sharing Parents of Sacramento

(916) 424-5150

SharingParents.org

Facebook: Sharing Parents of Sacramento