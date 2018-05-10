Ugly Lawn? That Could Mean a Possible Fine in Galt

GALT — The City of Galt has stepped up its effort to make sure front yard landscaping is up to code, meaning watering yards now that there is no longer a drought crisis.

The city is responding to complaints about people who had brown lawns from not watering their lawns last year. Now that lawns have greened up, the city is issuing warnings and citations to make sure they are kept that way as the hotter months approach.

That also means mowing lawns that are overgrown.

Most violations are handled with a warning, but $100 to $500 fines are possible — depending on how many deadlines for compliance are ignored.

Since January, 70 citations were issued, but almost all those violators are now under compliance.