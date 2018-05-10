Volunteers Step Up to Transform South Sacramento Community Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A top to bottom transformation is underway at Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center.

It is all courtesy of Keller Williams Realty employees, who participated in their annual Day of Service Thursday.

"We’re putting in a soccer field. We've got a shipping container to make into a bike workshop," said Margaret Camparan of Keller Williams Elk Grove.

In all, it’s an $11,000 upgrade for the South Sacramento center, but the end result could be priceless.

"It allows kids to actually have a safe place to come," said Norma Wade of the Mack Road Partnership.

Wade said she got involved with the Mack Road Partnership and Valley Hi Community Center when her grandchildren moved into the area.

"I would see kids just kind of running around in gangs and just wasn’t real happy with what they were going to be growing up in," Wade said.

She said Valley Hi not only provides fun but also a productive alternative.

"There’s a reading lab, a homework lab," Wade said. "We help them write resumes when they get old enough to get a job."

After this upgrade, young people will be able to do that from their new computer stations. It's just one way Wade says the Keller Williams volunteers help the center fulfill its mission.

"Just to see the kid's face light up when they know someone cares about them, it’s just the best feeling you could ever have," Wade said.