Voting Made Easy: There are New Ways to Cast Your Ballot in Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Be sure to look for the envelope with pink in the window.

“When you get this in the mail don’t throw it away," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

In past years it was your mail-in ballot. But this year, for some voters, there’s a lot more you can do with it.

"Sacramento is among the first counties to make these transitions," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Nevada and Napa counties are among the five other counties with the new system of drop boxes.

There are already 53 around Sacramento County. Any time through Election Day voters can cast a ballot there.

Padilla said they are built with security in mind and are difficult to tamper with, as well as bolted to the floor. All of the boxes will be monitored.

"All ballot drop boxes in Sacramento County are indoors, at a library, a government office, a community center of some sort to maintain the security and integrity of our elections," Padilla said.

It’s cheaper too.

One estimate has the budget for collecting ballots in Sacramento cut in half, from $8 million down to $4 million. That’s because there won’t be a place to vote in every precinct.

Still, if you’re not comfortable with the box, you can cast a ballot in person at one of 78 voting centers around the county. Eighteen will be open May 25, 11 days before the election. The other 60 will open three days before Election Day.

Any voter can use any voting center. There's no more having to find your dedicated polling spot.

Of course, the "I voted" sticker will be available at the drop boxes too.