What Parents Need to Know About Juuling

Smoking remains a major health concern across the globe — and younger users are being attracted because of newer devices like vape pens.

Dr. Elisa Tong, a tobacco cessation researcher with UC Davis, will join us in the FOX40 newsroom this morning to discuss what parents need to know about a new trend: Juuling. Watch live here.

The JUUL (pronounced like “jewel”) markets itself as “the first viable alternative for adult smokers.” The device itself looks unassuming, much like a USB drive.

The device is available in most places one would buy other tobacco products or vape devices, as well as online. The JUUL retails for about $50.

In April, the FDA cracked down on the sale of the JUUL and other vaping devices to young people. The Washington Post reports that the agency sent 40 warning letters related to the JUUL. The manufacturer has a page on its site dedicated to youth prevention.

Dr. Tong writes that a young person’s peers can help them reduce tobacco use.

“Almost all smokers first tried using tobacco by 26,” Tong writes. “If we can find ways to encourage them to stop smoking before their addictive behaviors become hardwired we have a much better chance of getting ahead of the enticing methods tobacco companies constantly devise to reinforce lifelong use of their products.”

Only about five percent of smokers are able to quit on their own, according to Tong.

Aside from strong peer support, Tong writes that alternatives like gum, trail mix, toothpicks, honey sticks and stress balls can be packaged as a “quit kit.”