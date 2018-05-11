1 Dead in Cap City Freeway Crash

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash along the Capital City Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told investigators the car came off the freeway going northbound and hit a power pole along Arden Way.

The car landed on its roof, killing the driver. Investigators believe the driver was the only person in the car.

Eastbound lanes of Arden Way were closed and the Cap City Freeway only had one lane open as officers investigated the crash. Northbound Cap City traffic was backed up for miles, and a separate, four-vehicle crash in the same direction made things worse for commuters.