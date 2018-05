Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Evan Elsberry from Evan's Kitchen shows us a delicious recipe for your Mother's Day brunch -- Rice Crispy French Toast!

Ingredients:

8 pieces Texas Toast or thick sliced bread

2 cups almond or coconut milk

1 Tbsp cinnamon

1 Tsp nutmeg

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp orange juice concentrate

ΒΌ cup cornstarch

Rice Crispies (enough to coat the bread)

Mix batter ingredients thoroughly

Dip bread in batter then in Rice crispies to coat

Cook in oiled pan in oven at 450 degrees for 5-7 minutes

Coat with powdered sugar