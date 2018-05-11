Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's here! The Woodland Street Cruisers in partnership with the City of Woodland are bringing the legendary Woodland car show "BACK TO THE STREET Car Show and CRUISE." This Saturday, May 12th the Downtown Main Street in Woodland will fill up with over 300 Hot Rods, Customs, Classics, and special interest cars from around the West.

More info:

Back to the Street Car Show and Cruise

Saturday

Free

Show is 1-4 pm

Cruise from 6-8 pm

Downtown Main Street in Woodland

(916) 662-4379

WoodlandStreetCruisers.com