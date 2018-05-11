Manteca Soccer Team Raises Thousands for Girl’s Treatment

MANTECA — Emma Lockwood was 9 when she was diagnosed with bone cancer in her pelvis.

Now 11, she has spent a lot of time over the last two years in the ICU fighting the cancer and other issues that have arisen. She is paralyzed from the knee down on her right leg and uses a walker.

Emma is now cancer-free but is hoping to get into Stanford or USF Health for further treatment.

Enter the Manteca High School girl’s soccer team.

They raised over $16,000 for the Lockwoods after learning about Emma’s condition as part of their annual Kick For A Cure. Emma’s parents, Scott and Michele, both attended Manteca High School.

Thursday, the team presented the Lockwoods with the check.