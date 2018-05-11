Weekend Wind Does A Number on People with Allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Strong winds blew into the region on Friday, doing a number on trees and people with allergies.

Those who came outside didn't stay for long.

"My son does not like it. My daughter does," parent Marachelle Shipman said. "She's two, though. So."

But others in her family are suffering because of the wind.

"I know it's giving my husband a lot of pollen issues," she said.

Tree pollen on Friday was particularly bad. Aaryn Cadina said she kept her daughter Aleah in her baby carriage, doing all she can to protect her from the debris.

"I'm protecting her because it's windy, I don't want to get wind in her eyes," she said.

The wind is expected to return on Saturday.

Doctors say if your allergies are acting up, it's best to stay inside.