1 Person Killed, Suspect Dead in Paris Attack

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a knife attack in Paris (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four in the center of Paris before being killed by police.

Paris police tweeted that the attack occurred Saturday evening in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital. Police said the person armed with the knife targeted five people, killing one and seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two.

Paris police said the attacker died. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was “neutralized” by police and praised officers for their actions.

The identity of the attack suspect and reason for the attack are unclear.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

___

10:25 p.m.

French authorities are denouncing a knife attack in central Paris that French media say left two dead including the assailant.

The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. The police said the attacker was armed with a knife, but gave no other details.

French media reported that two people are dead, and BFM television said one of them is the alleged attacker. The motive or reason for the attack was unclear.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the “odious attack” in a tweet. Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.