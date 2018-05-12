Former Sports Star Battling Stage 4 Cancer Finally Walks Across the Stage at UOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A long time promise finally full filled. FOX40 first told you about the University of the Pacific graduate, 51-year-old Willie Tatum on Tuesday.

Today, the former basketball and baseball star joined hundreds of students walking across the stage to get their diplomas.

Walking across the stage was a goal Tatum’s that took more than 20 years to accomplish.

It was certainly a big moment for a special UOP alumni, a moment he say may actually help save his life."

At the University of the Pacific's graduation ceremony today, Willie Tatum showed off his kids.

"What you've got here is my youngest son, Golden, and then this is Jules," said Tatum.

Tatum says it was "a blessing to have all my family and friends here, you know celebrating this time with me."

A time he has waited more than 20 years for.

Officially, Tatum graduated from UOP in 1991.

But just before that, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1988, and he was very busy finishing off his public relations degree during the off season.

So busy in fact, he never took part in a commencement ceremony. Until today, that is.

"I hadn't felt butterflies like that since my playing days," said Tatum.

Tatum actually played basketball in the same building as the commencement ceremony.

But he compared the feeling of finally getting to walk across the stage to another sport.

"It's like a home run! You lift your hands and run around the bases and stuff," said Tatum.

A much-needed victory lap. One his family hopes will help him in the fight of his life.

You see, Tatum recently discovered he has stage four cancer.

However, he says today he is feeling much better.

"I got a lot more living to do. You know I believe in my healing," Tatum expressed.

And it wasn't just his 40 guests cheering him on in that battle. It was the whole school.

"It's uh the UOP alumni you know, UOP family so you know, I know they're there," Tatum stated.

Tatum says taking part in the commencement ceremony full fills a promise he made to his grandmother after he skipped his class' graduation in the early 90s.