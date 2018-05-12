Girl Scouts Honor Two Sisters by Raising Money for Something They Would Have Loved

WEST SACRAMENTO – A Girl Scout troop announced, the money they raised selling cookies, is going towards honoring the memory of two sisters from West Sacramento, whom police say were murdered by their father in January. The money is for something that, Sara and Sophia Rouin’s, fellow Girl Scouts know they would have loved.

Still reeling from the loss of her daughters, Amy Hunter says that, “there’s good and bad days.” And that she “feels like their spirits are always with” her.

Sophia and Sara Rouin were just 12 and 9 years old when they were killed.

A loss that has hit their Girl Scout troop – hard.

“They always kept us on track. Wherever Sophia went Sara went and she kinda brought happiness everywhere she went,” said Girl Scouts, Aisha Lemseffer and Mariam Syed.

“She was really kind, and she tried to make everyone happy. She just wanted to make the world a better place for every person,” Celine Puka expressed of Sara.

In the months spent grieving for their friends, the Girl Scout troop decided to take action.

“We wanted to do something to remember them because they were such a big part of our lives,” said Lemseffer and Syed.

Girl Scout troop leader, Erum Syed stated, “one after another the ideas started flowing.”

The money they raised selling girl scout cookies would go toward building a playground at the Salam Islamic center in Sacramento.

“We said this needs to be a big check ceremony. We knew we had to mark the occasion and we knew it should be done in a big way,” said Erum Syed.

Saturday, they held the ceremony, presenting a check for $3600.

A proud and emotional moment for the girls and the community.

“The project of a playground is just something they were both so passionate about,” said Hunter.

Hunter is moved by the gesture to build something her daughters cared about.

“If they couldn’t be here to do it maybe their spirits just pushed everybody to keep working hard,” Hunter said.

The Girl Scout troop is still fundraising; if you want to help out, you can do so by clicking here.

They are hoping to break ground very soon. Once the playground is done, the Girl Scouts invite the community to come and enjoy the space.