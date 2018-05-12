Home Destroyed in “Wind-Driven” Fire in Vallejo

VALLEJO — A five-alarm fire that started in a backyard destroyed one home and damaged three others in Vallejo Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Vallejo Fire Department, the fire started around noon in the backyard of a home along the 200 block of Cassady Street.

The fire went on to spread to nearby cypress trees, primarily because of the wind, the department said.

No one was hurt and the fire was contained within an hour after it began.

A nearby apartment complex and surrounding homes were evacuated.

The home destroyed is a total loss, the department said, and three others have minor damage.

The department said it needed assistance from Solano, Napa and Contra Costa fire departments to handle the fire.