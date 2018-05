OROVILLE — Cal Fire reports one person has been killed and several others were injured Sunday at Lake Oroville.

Five people were rescued after the incident between two boats, according to Cal Fire Butte County. Three people have been transported to local hospitals.

#limesaddle rescue [final]. 5 patients one fatality. 3 have been transported by EMS. — CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 14, 2018

The incidents leading up to the water rescue have not been reported.

CALFIRE Butte County @ scene Lake Oroville for a Water Rescue. Two boats involved. Multiple critical patients. pic.twitter.com/Tg6i6TiO5n — CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 14, 2018

