Cat Chills on Top of Lodi Chili’s for Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A cat has refused to come down after it got stuck on top of a Chili’s restaurant in Lodi.

After two days the feline became something of a phenomenon for staff and customers alike.

The general manager of the restaurant said they are "cat people" and got a ladder out to try to help it down. But the cat hid behind the giant pepper.

So they left it some food and water instead.

Lodi animal control and the fire department have been notified. As of Sunday, the curious cat continued to rest at the restaurant, taking it all in as people went in and out.