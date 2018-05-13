Councilmember, Allen Warren, Rescinds his Endorsement of DA, Anne Marie Schubert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – Councilmember, Allen Warren, sat down with FOX40 Saturday, to explain his decision to pull back on his support of district attorney Anne Marie Schubert. He tells us he did not make this decision lightly.

A surprising announcement made by a Sacramento City Councilmember who strayed from the rest.

“I had made a decision early on to support the status quo and I don't think the status quo is good enough,” said Warren.

Allen Warren pulled his endorsement of Sacramento county district attorney Anne Marie Schubert's campaign for reelection. He is the only one on the council to do so.

“I'm uncertain as to where we fall as it relates to really holding people accountable,” said Warren. "I think we have to have a person in that position that has the confidence of the community and that law enforcement respects and recognizes that they will be held accountable just as the community will be held accountable if they do things that warrant it,” he said.

Warren says that he cares about the city of Sacramento and thinks that, “it's really important that we have honest and fair discussions but also we have to be prepared to apply justice wherever it's needed."

Outspoken at recent council meetings, Warren does not shy away from sharing his opinions on the Stephon Clark shooting.

"That is still an ongoing investigation I don't think the DA has that case yet, but it is something that weighs on my analysis that we're seeing too many people, in particular young people of color, young men, losing their lives for things that seem to be not the types of things that are easily justified. The information is still coming forward, but I have a hard time really accepting that we can either arbitrarily, or through some system that hasn't been corrected over time, justify the taking of lives unnecessarily."

Warren previously said, regarding Clark, that he, “was saddened and really sickened by what I saw.”

He says while that controversy did play a part in his decision, there are other concerns of social injustice, he says, need to be addressed.

"I felt it important that I expressed my true feelings as it related to some of the issues that have been plaguing our city as well as the country and the fact that it appears that, irrespective of what we see and what we hear, it's still not really known what the consequences are for particularly bad behavior as it might appear,” expressed Warren.

Warren stated that “confidence is eroding in communities of color” and he is “concerned about heavy handed policing in minority communities.”

The city council came under scrutiny for endorsing Schubert. Her office has been the focus of protests for the last several weeks.

A Sacramento County resident, at an April 3rd council meeting, questioned Schubert, asking, “how is she independent?” The resident then stated to the council that, “it sounds like she's beholden to the police department, the sheriff's department, to each and every one of you.”

But the district-two representative says public pressure did not sway him. He thought long and hard about this and says he is still willing to listen and learn from others.

"I know I put a lot of thought into the decisions I make, and I don't check the polls, I don't try to see what public opinion is. I try to take my life experiences and the information that's provided to me and make what I believe to be sound decisions,” said Warren.

FOX40 reached out to Schubert's campaign about the announcement. In a statement, her consultant said:

“Anne Marie Schubert is endorsed by Sacramento County's police, sheriffs and prosecutors; by all the major crime victim groups, by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and she has near unanimous support from locally elected officials.”

As for Councilmember Warren, he says just because he pulled his endorsement of Schubert does not mean he has decided to support candidate Noah Phillips.