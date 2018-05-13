LGBTQ Film Festival Holds Annual Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – The international LGBTQ Film Festival held its annual golf tournament Saturday.

The 8th annual golf classic was hosted at Haggin Oaks Golf Course near Fulton Avenue in Sacramento.

The tournament raises money to bring LGBTQ films to Sacramento. The proceeds are going towards this year’s film festival that is scheduled to happen in October.

Organizers say, going to the film festival can be more meaningful than watching a movie at home. They also say, the tournament is a profitable way to bring in money for film fest.

The event featured cash prizes for winning teams, raffle prizes and a party at the clubhouse.