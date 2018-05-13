Mother, Brother Mourn Loss of Lodi Man Shot Outside His Home

LODI — A shooting late Friday night took the life of a 31-year-old Lodi man and left his family mourning his loss.

Candles, flowers and balloons sat in front of Ruben Rodriguez’s Lodi home, the spot where his life ended Friday night.

“It’s painful because of the way they took him and it’s not right,” said Rodriguez’s mother, Doreen.

Lodi police say Rodriguez was shot in the torso a little after 11 p.m. and died soon after. His brother, Gabriel, said he was in the driver’s seat of a car and said it was not gang related but a case of mistaken identity.

“It’s just I wouldn’t say a senseless act. It wasn’t random but it was over something really dumb,” Gabriel Rodriguez said.

“My son had the softest heart,” Doreen Rodriguez said. “He’s a protector. He’d put his life for us and that’s pretty much what happened here.”

Ruben Rodriguez’s mother says he was the oldest of three boys and Gabriel, who was a year and a half younger than Ruben, says he was really close to his brother when they were growing up. Ruben was always the life of the party.

“It hurts. A big part of me was just ripped out,” Gabriel Rodriguez said. “So I just don’t know how we are going to keep going. But I know God has a plan and a purpose for everything and so I just pray, pray and hope that God brings the best out of this worst situation and that his soul rests easy.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Left mourning the loss of her son on Mother’s Day, Doreen Rodriguez said she wants the violence to stop.

"I wouldn’t want it to happen to anyone else and I wouldn’t want for there to be revenge. I just want justice to be served, for them to go to jail so they don’t do it to anyone else," she said.

The family said they are still trying to set up funeral arrangments. If you would like to help the family out there is a GoFundMe page.