New Thrift Store’s Proceeds Will go Towards Helping Those Affected by Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – A new thrift store had its grand opening on Saturday. All the proceeds will go towards helping victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

"We deal with a lot of families, a lot of individuals who need help," said Shawna Stanfill, the store's general manager. "They can't afford the services. They're desperate and have no where else to go," she said.

The non-profit called, Hope Industries, is located at the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue; not far from American River College in Sacramento.

The owner and general manager of the store both work in the private investigation field and saw a need to help the families of those that have gone missing.

The store will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.