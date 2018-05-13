Peoria Boy Raises $47,000 for Cancer Research by Selling Lemonade

Peoria, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — P.J. Bartos of Peoria has been fundraising for childhood cancer research since he was a little boy.

P.J., now 14 years old, continued his fundraising efforts Saturday morning at Copper Hill Church in Peoria.

“Every $50 raised goes toward one hour of research,” P.J. said.

P.J. and a group of his classmates made sure donations started pouring in on Saturday morning.

“The goal is to reach $50,000 right now we are at $47,000,” P.J. said.

The event at Copper Hill included benefits for the community such as a document shredding truck, a chance for kids to take part in a video game challenge inside a game truck, and a chance for change donations to be matched by MidFirst Bank.

“Firebirds restaurant is also supporting us, and they have all year,” said P.J.

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat was also in attendance Saturday morning.

“P.J. has been doing this for years, it’s great to have such a giving person in our community, him and his entire family,” Carlat said.