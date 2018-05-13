Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing at Sonoma State University

ROHNERT PARK — A man was stabbed to death in a Sonoma State University residential community Sunday.

Just before 6 p.m., a call came into the campus police department that a man had been stabbed at Sauvignon Village. According to the university’s website, the apartments are home to freshmen and returning students.

The man was quickly found dead by fire crews.

Sonoma State University Police Chief David Dougherty reports a man was arrested.

Both the victim and the suspect are college-aged but it is not known if they are students, according to Dougherty.

There was no further threat to the campus following the deadly stabbing.

The Petaluma Police Department is investigating the homicide and has not provided any further details.