Campaign Hopes to Bring Awareness to Dangers of Pot During Pregnancy

STOCKTON -- Recreational pot for those 21 and older has been legal for five months now but directors of one agency in Stockton are worried about those using who are much younger -- so much younger they haven't even been born yet.

A new multimedia campaign by First 5 San Joaquin started Monday. It is aimed at getting pregnant moms to put down their pot until well after their babies are born.

There's been no level of THC found to be acceptable for babies and the campaign hopes to combat the misnomer that since marijuana is a plant it could even be good for a fetus.

Exposure to marijuana in utero or in breast milk has been linked to low birth weight, low IQ and developmental delays.

First 5 directors say after sharing details with some of their hospital partners, they just had to act.

"We've heard from one hospital who has seen about 10 percent of their moms show THC positive births," said Lani Schiff-Ross, contrasting that with an occasional positive birth prior to the change in the law.

After this initial educational phase, First 5 San Joaquin hopes to expand their efforts against pot smoking by pregnant women to include the use of edibles and safe storage of marijuana at home.