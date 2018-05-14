Dorm Stabbing Victim, Attacker Not Students

SONOMA — Police in Northern California say a man stabbed to death in a college dorm and his attacker were not students at Sonoma State University.

Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said Monday the two were acquaintances and were visiting friends on campus.

Lyons says the victim was a 26-year-old man from Sonoma County. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

He says police arrested 19-year-old Tyler Bratton of Santa Rosa in the killing Sunday.

The stabbing at the Sauvignon Village happened as students prepared for finals week.

The dorm is described on the university’s website as a housing option for freshmen at the 9,400-student university.

University officials say in a statement counselors are available to those students affected and that arrangements will be made if they can’t take their final exams or submit their final assignments.

They say finals will proceed as scheduled.