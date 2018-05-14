Gas Prices Expected to Rise Further

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Sacramento was $3.69 Monday, the highest of any state.

The national average was $2.87 Monday. That's 16 cents higher than one month ago and 53 cents higher than one year ago, according to AAA analysts. They predict the national average will rise further in the coming weeks, peaking near $3 per gallon.

Factors include increasing demand, shrinking supply, the switch to summer-grade gas and tension between the U.S. and Iran, according to AAA.

The cheapest gas Monday in Sacramento, according to Gas Buddy, was $3.25. That price was shared by Costco, Sam's Club and the Fastrip station at Florin and Power Inn roads.

FOX40 spoke with people filling up at Fastrip, many of whom say the price of gas is having a big impact on their lives.

"Half of your paycheck is going towards gas to get to work," said Canic Njoku, who commutes between Sacramento and the Bay Area.

"It really makes a big impact," added another gas customer. "On overall food and lifestyle. I used to do whatever I want but I got to think more about saving money right now."