Kayaker Finds Body on American River Shoreline

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A kayaker found a body Monday afternoon along the shoreline in the slough that parallels the American River along Garden Highway.

According to a park ranger, the deceased was an adult but badly decomposed. So much so that officials aren’t sure of the gender.

The area across from Morell Court, where the body was found, is roped off. There is a sizable homeless encampment at the location.

Nearby roads were closed for the investigation but have reopened.

