Man Arrested after Zocalo Bartender Killed in Suspected DUI Crash

SACRAMENTO — A man was arrested after he was involved in a deadly crash Saturday in Sacramento.

Just after midnight, Sacramento police officers arrived at El Camino Avenue and Evergreen Street and found a driver unresponsive after a collision. He was trapped in his car.

Fire crews tried to save the man’s life but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department. In an Instagram post, a marketing manager with Zocalo restaurants said the man was a bartender named Antonio.

“He was one of the sweetest and always had a smile on his face,” she said.

The proceeds from a margarita made in Antonio’s memory will go to his family, according to the post.

The police department reports the other driver in the collision, 38-year-old Xoury Soukouang, was hospitalized with minor injuries before he was arrested. He was charged on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. He is being held on $350,000 bail.