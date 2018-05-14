Man in Critical Condition after Shooting Outside Stockton Apartment Complex

STOCKTON — A man was shot outside of a Stockton apartment complex Monday and a suspect has not been found.

Police officers were marking what appeared to be at least 20 bullet casings in the Mi Casa Apartments parking lot on Bianchi Road.

The 23-year-old victim is now in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

The events leading up to the shooting have not been disclosed by the police department.

