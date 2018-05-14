Parents Arrested after 10 Kids Found in ‘Squalor,’ Fairfield Police Say

FAIRFIELD — Two people were arrested after police in Fairfield say 10 kids were rescued from “horrible” living conditions.

According to the police department, officers returned a missing child to a home on Fieldstone Court on March 31. The officers investigated inside the home, citing health and safety concerns.

Investigators say nine other children, ranging in age from four months to 11 years old, were inside the home living in conditions officers described as “squalor” and “unsafe.”

The kids’ mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of child neglect. The 10 kids were put into protective custody.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation showed the children suffered from years of physical and emotional abuse.

Detectives returned to the home on May 11 and arrested the kids’ father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen. Allen was booked into jail on nine counts of felony torture and six counts of child abuse.

The Fairfield Police Department is expected to release more information later Monday.