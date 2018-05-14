Reported STDs Reach Record High in California

SACRAMENTO — The number of reported sexually transmitted diseases in California has reached an all-time high, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

In 2017, more than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and early syphilis were reported, health officials said. That is a 45 percent increase from 2012.

See the CDPH’s breakdown of the data here.

According to the CDPH, reported cases of chlamydia rose nine percent since 2016 and affected more women than men by about 60 percent. Gonorrhea cases saw a 16 percent increase in the same time frame but affected twice as many men than women.

Early syphilis cases rose 20 percent between 2016 and 2017.