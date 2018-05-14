Stockton Car Community Remembers Man Killed Along with His Family

STOCKTON — Wheels of all types rolled into the Park West Place Shopping Center, carrying those now mourning the loss of 22-year-old Joe Lor and his family.

Lor’s 22-year-old wife, Gina Xiong, and their 5-year-old, Kayleen, were gunned down during a Mother’s Day celebration with family at Stockton’s Sierra Vista housing complex.

Police still do not know who fired at them from outside.

“He just brings in everybody,” said Anthony Sontiangco. “He’s good to talk to. Anybody can talk to him. He just likes to talk, make friends.”

Lor encouraged in others the kind of passion he found with Honda Civic Si’s. His community called him an “idol.”

Members of his own club, Si of Northern California, were too emotional to speak about their friend. They were stunned watching people sign their sorrow onto a large picture of the family.

Chelsea Sanders’ brother has been Lor’s best friend since high school. Her brother is deployed and couldn’t be at the vigil to grieve with the family.

“All this… all this is his family,” Sanders said. “You can see there’s a lot of people out here for him, like this whole place. He was loved all around Stockton.”