Two Months after His Disappearance, Skier’s Body Found in Bear Valley

BEAR VALLEY — The body of a 65-year-old man, who disappeared while skiing, was found Monday at Bear Valley.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reports search and rescue dogs came across a ski pole and a ski sticking up out of the snow along the Groovy Gully ski run. Thomas Mullarkey’s body was discovered just beneath the surface.

On March 14, Mullarkey’s wife reported he had not returned to their cabin after he was last seen boarding a chairlift at Bear Valley Mountain Resort. His car was still in the parking lot.

The 65-year-old’s family said he was an avid outdoorsman. They were holding out hope that he would make his way back to them.

“So there’s still that possibility that he can survive this, and build a snow cave and stay warm enough until we find him,” his niece, Rachel Gomez, said in March.