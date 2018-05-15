1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Explosion at Southern California Office Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALISO VIEJO -- Authorities say one person is dead and three others have injuries after an explosion rocked a Southern California office building.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says 70 firefighters were dispatched in response to a 1:09 p.m. Tuesday call from Aliso Viejo.

Fennessey says the blast involved a building under renovation. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

There was no immediate information about the person who was killed. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Fennessey says children at a daycare across the street were not injured. They were being reunited with parents at a nearby store parking lot.