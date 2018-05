FAIR OAKS — A man fishing at the American River was rescued Tuesday after he fell and was trapped underwater.

According to the Metropolitan Fire District, a witness called 911 when they spotted the fisherman around 3 p.m. at Sailor Bar on the American River. Rescuers believe he had lost his footing and his waders filled up with water.

Rescuers located the man underwater.

He was flown to Mercy San Juan Medical Center and his condition is unknown.