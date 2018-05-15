Pickup Truck, with Driver Inside, Falls into Elevator Shaft in Lodi

LODI — Firefighters rescued a driver from inside her pickup truck after it had fallen into an elevator shaft at a parking garage Tuesday.

The crash happened around noon at a garage on North Sacramento Street and East Elm Street.

Emergency responders held the truck in place with a chain and broke the back window to pull the driver out.

According to the Lodi Fire Department, the woman said she “most likely” hit the wrong pedal. She was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The shaft itself was significantly damaged and may need to be demolished and rebuilt.