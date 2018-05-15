Sacramento Moves Up in NBA Lottery, Will Pick Second in Draft

CHICAGO (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have moved up in next month’s NBA draft and will have the No. 2 pick.

I think we were pretty fired up at the @SacramentoKings office. pic.twitter.com/7CSCDq1IJ1 — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) May 16, 2018

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to secure the second selection in this deep and talented draft class,” the Kings said Tuesday in a statement. “We are well positioned moving ahead and look forward to continuing to develop and improve our team.”

Phoenix has won the No. 1 pick.

It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of pingpong balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night, a reward of sorts after a season where Phoenix had the NBA’s worst record at 21-61.

Phoenix lost a coin flip for the top pick in 1969 to Milwaukee. The Bucks took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Suns took Neal Walk.

Atlanta got the No. 3 pick — moving up with the Kings to get there. The top three spots were determined by the lottery, and then spots 4-14 fell in line of reverse order of record.

The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.