Sacramento Veteran Apologizes for Outburst Over Camouflage T-shirt

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento veteran is apologizing for his actions after a video of him yelling at an elderly couple has gone viral.

The Laotian couple’s daughter, who first posted the video, explained that her father had just dropped off his wife and parked near 16th Street and Broadway in Sacramento. That’s when Alex Wolpert started yelling at him for wearing a camouflage T-shirt.

“OK, he’s going to take it off,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

“My friends died! My friends died!” Wolpert yells.

The couple’s daughter claims before the video started Wolpert had grabbed her father and threatened to kill him.

Wolpert allegedly accused the man of being a Vietnamese communist. In truth, the man’s daughter says he actually served in the Vietnam War for Laos on the U.S. side.

“I’m sorry,” the man’s wife says to Wolpert in the video.

“I’m a Marine, I fought for my country. And this mother f—er is going to wear that sh–. No! No!” Wolpert yells angrily.

FOX40 reached Wolpert by phone, who said he regrets attacking the man.

Wolpert claims to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and dissociative identity disorder. He said he’s checking himself into a rehabilitation center over the encounter.

On Wednesday he released the following statement:

“To whom it may concern, On behalf of my recent actions I apologize, I was way out of line and I caused havoc and disrespect to not only myself but my family as well, since this incident my family and I have received multiple death threat’s and are having our public information posted via online. to the gentlemen I accused and assaulted, Words cannot describe the amount of sincerity I have for this situation, you and your family did not deserve this at all. to simply apologize for my actions will never be enough as it was not excusable by any means at all, you deserve respect and appreciation and both of which i did not show you. I understand your forgiveness is not deserved by me and I have to accept what I have done. I can only hope this did not leave a scarring image on you or your family as it has me. I would like to apologize in person as words written cannot express the sincerity one can portray with verbal communication. again this incident has permanently scarred me and I can only hope it has not you, I do not deserve your forgiveness nor your sympathy as I only have myself to blame for this incident. Seeing my actions and my words have disgusted me. I only hope that you can forgive me and my actions. On your behalf I sincerely apologize and ask your forgiveness. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

FOX40 did reach out to the family who was attacked but still has not heard back from them.