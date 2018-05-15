Southern California Coffee Shop Refuses to Serve Man Caught on Video Disparaging Muslim Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE -- A man was denied service at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Riverside last Friday, May 11, after he was caught on video making Islamophobic comments to a fellow patron wearing a niqab, FOX40's sister station KTLA reports

The cellphone footage appears to have been captured by the woman who was targeted, but it was shared on Twitter by journalist CJ Werleman and had more than 1.5 million views by Monday evening.

The video opens with the man asking her, "Is this Halloween or something?"

When she questions him about what he means, he snidely says she should tell him what's wrong with her.

"Do you know I'm a Muslim?" she asks. He says he does.

"I don't like that because I don't like your religion," he tells her. "It says to kill me, and I don't want to be killed by you, how's that?"

"Are you scared of me?" she presses. "Have you read the Koran?"

He responds that he's read "enough of it to know" and says he's "absolutely" a Christian.

After the woman accuses him of "committing hate speech," a barista asks the two to separate.

From the background, someone can be heard shouting at the man, "Get out of here, you f—ing racist."

Barry Landau, a regular at the location, said that voice belonged to him.

"Any time you see people explicitly hating people it's shocking," he explained.

Landau said he's seen the girl several times at the café, where she appears to come to study cardiology.

"When I saw this guy yelling at her, it upset me," he said.

According to Landau, the cellphone video didn't capture a second customer, a woman, who began angrily shouting at the Muslim woman once the man left the shop.

The video ends with the supervisor on duty explaining why the man is not being served.

"Because he's disrupting a public place and being very racist," the employee says.

Editor's note: The video below contains language that some viewers may find offensive.