Last year there were more than 300,000 reported cases of STDs, a 45 percent increase compared to five years ago.

Dr. Suzanne Eidson-Ton, a family and community medicine physician with UC Davis Health, says things like access to health care and a decrease in condom use have attributed to the drastic increase in these cases.

"The truth of the matter is, anyone who is sexually active should be routinely tested for sexually transmitted infections on a regular basis," Dr. Eidson-Ton said.