Bail for Fairfield Mom Accused of Abuse Set at $495k

FAIRFIELD — A Solano County mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse returned to court to face new charges of felony child abuse.

Ina Rogers did not enter a plea Wednesday in Solano Superior Court.

Judge William J. Pendergast set bail for the 31-year-old Fairfield mother at $495,000, saying that she remains a danger to the children. It was unclear whether she was immediately taken into custody because reporters were ordered to leave the courtroom.

The children’s father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to charges of torture and child cruelty and is being held on $5.2 million bail.

Authorities allege Rogers put the children in a situation that was likely to great bodily injury or death.

Both parents have denied the allegations.